Bain Capital plans 2nd-round bid for Virgin Australia

SYDNEY • Bain Capital is preparing a second-round proposal to become the owner and operator of airline Virgin Australia, the United States alternative asset manager said yesterday,

Its Sydney-based managing director Mike Murphy is leading the team bidding for Virgin Australia, which entered voluntary administration last month.

Bain Capital is being advised by KordaMentha and is supported by budget carrier Jetstar's former chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka.

"We have the strongest capital base of any of the bidders," Mr Murphy said in an e-mailed statement. "We know aviation isn't going to return to normal any time soon, but Bain Capital is here for the long haul, with deep funding to navigate these difficult times."

Bain is among four shortlisted bidders vying for Virgin Australia, which collapsed last month, overwhelmed by about A$6.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) of debt.

The carrier's problems were amplified by years of losses and a severe revenue shortfall from coronavirus-linked travel cancellations.

US private equity firm Indigo Partners has said it would like a local partner for its bid. The other two shortlisted bidders are BGH Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, the Australian Financial Review has reported, citing unidentified sources.

Brookfield Asset Management is in discussions with administrators Deloitte over rejoining the bidding for the airline after withdrawing from consideration, people familiar with the matter said last Friday.

Deloitte, which has not named the shortlisted parties, has said it plans to work intensely with them as it seeks binding offers by the middle of next month.

Bain Capital's deal team includes 15 local Australian professionals, global leaders from private equity and credit businesses, and specialists in the aviation, retail and consumer sectors, according to the statement.

