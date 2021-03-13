Aztech Global debuts on SGX at 7% above IPO price

Aztech Global began its trading debut at $1.37 yesterday - 7 per cent or nine cents above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $1.28 per share before eventually closing at $1.29.

The mainboard-listed stock was one of the most heavily traded with about 58 million shares changing hands.

Aztech said on Thursday night that the public tranche of its IPO had been subscribed about 18.4 times. It received 4,143 valid applications for about 64.42 million shares out of the 3.5 million available to the public.

Its placement shares were subscribed around 16.4 times with indications of interest for 1.06 billion shares of the 64.62 million available.

Based on the invitation price of $1.28 and post-invitation share capital of 773.72 million shares, Aztech's market capitalisation stands at about $990.4 million.

The net proceeds of about $188.6 million will be used for expanding and enhancing its manufacturing facilities, boosting research and development capabilities, exploring growth in the IOT (Internet of Things) market and expansion through mergers and acquisitions, for instance.

Executive director and chief operating officer Jeremy Mun said that the group hopes to strengthen its market position through mergers and acquisitions and "expand to new areas that are complementary to (its) existing business", such as companies in the field of precision engineering.

