Ayondo chairman disposed of 1.2m shares on Nov 22 for undisclosed sum

SINGAPORE - Ayondo chairman and co-founder Thomas Winkler transferred 1.2 million shares on Nov 22, 2018, at an undisclosed price to third parties who are existing Ayondo shareholders, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday (May 28).

The shares were held by Next Generation Finance Management AG, which Mr Winkler chairs. The transfer lowered Mr Winkler's total shareholding to 5.66 per cent from 5.9 per cent, and came after the expiry of a six-month moratorium that expired on Sept 26, 2018. The moratorium was imposed as part of Ayondo's March 2018 initial public offering.

In a separate transaction, Mr Winkler moved another 1.2 million shares from his individual account to a custodian nominee account on May 2, 2019.

While the transactions were made about seven months and a month ago respectively, they were only announced on Tuesday. Ayondo said it was informed of the changes after a "reconciliation of share transaction records".

Trading in Ayondo shares has been suspended since Feb 1 amid questions about its financial viability and its compliance with UK capital requirements, and last traded at $0.048 a piece.

Ayondo shares closed at $0.063 on Nov 22, 2018, down 10 per cent or $0.007. If the transfer to third parties had taken place at that closing price, the transaction would have been worth about $75,776.