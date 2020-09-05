Axington rights issue to go on as planned despite directors' exodus: Board

The much-reduced board of Axington said a proposed rights issue will proceed as planned despite five directors quitting amid the controversy surrounding the Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group).

BN Group was founded by Axington's controlling shareholders and former chairman.

Axington told the Singapore Exchange on Thursday night that the board "intends for the rights issue to proceed as per the timetable".

The Catalist-listed firm was scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Aug 28 for shareholders to approve the rights issue, a name change to NETX and a change in business direction.

The change in direction was said to have been "inspired" by a conversation between former United States president Barack Obama and Axington's controlling investors, cousins Nelson and Terence Loh.

The Lohs and their business partner Evangeline Shen are co-founders of the Singapore-registered BN Group, which burst into the headlines last month after announcing a bid for English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

It was soon enveloped in controversy due to revelations ranging from doctored Obama images to inconsistencies in claims and retracted press statements.

Ms Shen and three other directors resigned late last month, a week after former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar quit the board.

Axington shares have been voluntarily suspended since Monday.

The company, formerly known as Axcelasia, provided professional services like internal audit and quality assurance review, mainly to firms in Malaysia.

After it sold its core business in Malaysia, it mainly comprised a small operation in Singapore and dormant units in Laos and Vietnam.

After the Lohs took over in July, Axington announced plans to change its core business to providing medical and consumer wellness services, and investments in areas like robotics.

It proposed to acquire Malaysian medical equipment distributor Vesta Apex Trading for $12 million to kick-start this change of business.

Axington also proposed on July 29 a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 95.2 million new ordinary shares at 10 cents a share to raise an estimated $9.4 million for business investments and acquisitions and general working capital.