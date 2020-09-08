Axington board extends offer period for proposed rights issue

The two-member board of Axington has extended the offer period for a proposed rights issue as it awaits "further clarity" from the company's controlling shareholders, who are also owners of the firm which made a bid for English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

The Catalist-listed company had said last Thursday that it "intends for the rights issue to proceed as per the timetable", despite the exodus of five directors.

But in a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) late on Sunday night, it announced the extension following inquiries from SGX and in order "to avoid limiting possibilities". The board noted that Axington shares continue to remain voluntarily suspended since Aug 31, pending news of strategic changes to be made in the company's business direction.

As such, Axington intends to, among other things, recommence trading of the nil-paid rights, which was due to end last Thursday, and extend the Sept 9 closing date for acceptance and payment of all rights shares until the suspension has been lifted and the shares resume trading, the board said.

The extension will provide shareholders with time to consider the action they should take and the opportunity to trade in the nil-paid rights after the stock resumes trading and prior to making any acceptance and/or application for the rights shares and excess rights shares, it added.

Axington's controlling shareholders are cousins Nelson Loh and Terence Loh. They and business partner Evangeline Shen are co-founders of the Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova Group, which grabbed headlines last month by making a bid for Newcastle United.

But the company became mired in controversy due to revelations ranging from doctored images of the co-founders with former United States president Barack Obama to inconsistencies in claims.

Ms Shen, a lawyer and jewellery merchant, resigned last Wednesday as Axington's chairman, along with three other directors, a week after former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar quit the board.

In July this year, Axington announced a plan to change its core business from professional advisory services to providing medical and consumer wellness services, and investments in areas like robotics and artificial intelligence technology.

On July 29, the firm proposed a non-underwritten rights issue of up to 95.2 million new ordinary shares at 10 cents per share, on a one-for-two basis, to raise an estimated $9.4 million for business investments and acquisitions and general working capital.