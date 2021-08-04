Awards to recognise SMEs for innovation and resilience

Promising emerging companies will have the chance to get more resources to grow their businesses at this year's Emerging Enterprise Award organised by The Business Times and OCBC Bank.

The event, in its 14th year and featuring prizes including an interest-free loan, celebrates and recognises growing businesses with an enterprising mindset against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The awards will be given to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that demonstrate innovation, resilience and sustainability amid tough circumstances.

Companies can offer submissions for consideration if they have been in operation for up to 10 years and if Singaporeans or permanent residents have a shareholding of at least 30 per cent in them.

They must be registered as a sole proprietorship, partnership, limited partnership, limited liability partnership or private limited company in Singapore. They should have an annual turnover of up to $20 million as at the last financial year.

The Emerging Enterprise Award was launched in 2008 to recognise SMEs that are outstanding in their respective fields and to give them resources for further growth. Previous winners include gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab and e-commerce platform ShopBack.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said: "While a second year of the pandemic has put enormous stress on businesses, there are still businesses that continue to do well and find opportunities to grow... In this climate, it is even more important to recognise them and hold them up as encouragement for others."

Up to three firms can win the Emerging Enterprise Award. Prizes include a two-year interest-free term loan worth $250,000 from OCBC, $20,000 credit in an OCBC business debit card, consultancy packages, as well as participation in a Google mentorship programme.

Companies can also be honoured in categories such as best innovation, most promising start-up and sustainability.

This year, the Emerging Enterprise Award also partnered Google Cloud and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Ms Christie Chu, OCBC's head of emerging business and commercial banking cash, said: "Entrepreneurship is a difficult journey and the challenges have been compounded by the pandemic. For SMEs, this has been a true test of their mettle and they have responded with remarkable resilience."

Companies can apply at www. businesstimes.com.sg/awards/ee from now to Sept 3. Fifteen finalists will be selected on Oct 20. The winners will be announced on Dec 8.