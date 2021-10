As widely expected, the stocks of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and other aviation-related companies took off sharply yesterday morning following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement last Saturday that Singapore would start opening up its borders as it moves to the endemic phase of living with Covid-19.

Interest in SIA was already obvious in the pre-opening "matching" phase, and it subsequently shot up by almost 9 per cent during the first half-hour of trading to hit a high at $5.59.