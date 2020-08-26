Avarga exploring listing of paper making business

Avarga has said it is exploring opportunities relating to its paper manufacturing business, which include the expansion and/or potential listing of the business.

However, this is still at a preliminary stage, the mainboard-listed company said on Monday, in response to Singapore Exchange (SGX) queries.

Avarga, which also has businesses in power generation and building materials distribution, received a query from the exchange for unusual price movements in its shares. This was after the counter jumped 5.1 cents, or 33.1 per cent, to 20.5 cents. It closed up 4.1 cents, or 26.6 per cent, to 19.5 cents on Monday, with 51.3 million shares changing hands.

Avarga said it did not know the reason for the trading movements, adding that as an investment company, it is constantly considering possible corporate actions and exercises to increase shareholder returns.

It said it is also considering a possible transaction that will allow it to monetise its investment in its power plant located in Yangon, Myanmar. It added that its subsidiary - Taiga Building Products - saw strong earnings growth for the period ended June 30.

Avarga noted that companies in the building materials industry in North America have generally performed strongly in the stock market, given recent strong demand in housing and home renovation projects.

