Audit firm Deloitte Singapore names new country managing partner

SINGAPORE - Audit firm Deloitte has appointed a new country managing partner for the Singapore practice, it said on Monday (Dec 17). Cheung Pui Yuen, who is the Singapore deputy managing partner for operations, will assume his new role as country managing partner for the Singapore practice on Jan 1, 2019.

Mr Cheung will succeed Philip Yuen, who holds dual roles as chief executive officer (CEO) for Deloitte in South-east Asia and country managing partner in Singapore. Mr Yuen will continue as the CEO of Deloitte Southeast Asia, and take on the role of chairman of Deloitte Singapore.

Mr Cheung has more than 29 years of public accounting experience, and was appointed Deloitte Singapore's audit and assurance leader in 2007. He later became the audit and assurance regional managing partner for Deloitte Southeast Asia in 2011, roles which he held until 2016. Since 2016, he has held the position of Singapore deputy managing partner for operations.

Mr Cheung is a member of the Deloitte Singapore Management Committee, and sits on the board of both Deloitte Asia Pacific and Deloitte Southeast Asia. He is also the deputy chairman of the Accounting Standards Council of Singapore, and sits on the audit committee of the Singapore Academy of Law.