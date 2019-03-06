AT&T joins global cybersecurity alliance co-founded by Singtel

SINGAPORE - US telecom giant AT&T has joined a global cybersecurity alliance co-founded by Singtel.

The Global Telco Security Alliance (GTSA) was launched by Singtel, Etisalat, Softbank and Telefónica in April 2018. It is made up of global telco operators that provide enterprises with insights to address cybersecurity issues.

AT&T's addition increases resources and insights offered by the group as a whole, Singtel said in a media release on Wednesday (March 6). AT&T's cybersecurity capabilities and technologies received a recent boost with its acquisition of AlienVault, a cybersecurity solutions provider founded in Spain, and headquartered in the US.

"We are thrilled to be the first telco in North America to join the alliance, and to do so as a founding member," said Barmak Meftah, president of AT&T Cybersecurity. "Hackers have well established and organised communities that cooperate to produce cyber threats and it's time large network operators work together to help deliver disruptive innovations and enable our global customers to detect and respond to threats faster and protect their digital footprint."

GTSA now has more than 6,000 security experts and more than 28 security operations centres.