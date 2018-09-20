Atlantic Navigation, unit receive arbitration notices for US$3m owed on cancelled order

SINGAPORE - Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited and its subsidiary Atlantic Maritime Group FZE (AMG) have received notices of arbitration regarding a balance payment of about US$3 million owed to a Chinese shipbuilder for a cancelled order.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday, Atlantic Navigation said the supplier, Guangxin Shipbuilding & Heavy Industry Co Ltd, had entered into a contract in April 2014 to construct a 75-metre liftboat, which it would sell to AMG. As AMG's parent company, Atlantic Navigation guaranteed the outstanding sum to Guangxin.

Guangxin issued its first arbitration notices when AMG failed to make the balance payment of US$3 million, and later served a notice of rescission to AMG on March 8, 2017. It then sold the vessel to a third party, and issued a second round of arbitration notices to claim damages suffered from the sale of the liftboat to the third party, as well as related interests and costs.

Atlantic Navigation and AMG have appointed a legal advisor in Hong Kong to respond to the arbitration notices, and are negotiating with Guangxin to amicably settle the disputes. The group said it has paid US$500,000 to the supplier under the first arbitration notices, and discussions are ongoing for a proposed instalment payment plan.

Guangxin has agreed to withhold the arbitration proceedings under the second arbitration notices until Sept 28, on the condition that they receive the US$500,000 payment negotiated under the first arbitration notices.

Atlantic Navigation and AMG are currently waiting for Guangxin to confirm that it has received the funds and will withhold the arbitration proceedings. Atlantic Navigation will make further announcements at the appropriate juncture if there are any material developments on this matter.