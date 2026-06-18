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Chinese automakers like BYD are targeting well-to-do consumers with premium brands like the Denza.

HONG KONG – Chinese automakers are speeding into right-hand-drive markets from Australia to South-east Asia, challenging long-dominant Japanese car companies with premium electric vehicles aimed at affluent consumers as growth at home slows.

At the Hong Kong auto show that opened on June 18, however, the industry’s ambitions were met with subdued participation.

With the city under its highest rain alert, the first day was far from crowded, with a handful of students milling around the floor along with a small group of influencers. But a dozen Chinese brands pressed ahead with their presentations.

Carmakers, including BYD, Zeekr, Hongqi and MG, used the show to unveil products and strategies for overseas markets focused on well-to-do consumers in markets long dominated by Japanese companies like Toyota.

Zeekr, Geely’s premium EV brand, has experienced significant growth in right-hand-drive markets like Hong Kong and Australia, according to Mars Chen, the firm’s chief marketing officer.

“In right-hand-drive markets, particularly Australia, South-east Asia and Hong Kong, the penetration rate of electric vehicles is already relatively high,” Chen said.

“So, the higher the EV penetration rate, the stronger the brand recognition for Zeekr,” he added.

Chen said price was not the main factor drawing customers to the firm’s models, citing other features like air suspension and seat massage.

At the show, Zeekr showed off its flagship 009 Glory and 9X models as part of a “luxury, new prologue” strategy aimed at global consumers.

The push comes as China’s domestic vehicle market weakens, intensifying pressure on automakers to expand abroad. BMW earlier this week cut its 2026 outlook, citing a faster downturn in China.

Dongfeng Motor said it would roll out 55 models in the next five years in overseas markets.

For decades, Hong Kong’s streets were dominated by Japanese cars, with the Toyota Crown Comfort serving as the city’s workhorse taxi and the Toyota Alphard a favoured choice among celebrities and wealthy people.

However, with EVs accounting for more than 80 per cent of all registered new private cars in Hong Kong in the first four months, Chinese brands like BYD, GAC Aion, Zeekr and Denza are now gaining traction, outpacing Japanese competitors in both fleet and luxury segments, according to data compiled by the Hong Kong Transport Department.

BYD has established a significant foothold in Hong Kong’s taxi fleets, replacing some Toyota models, while Zeekr’s 009 and Denza’s D9 combined have outsold the Alphard in the first four months, becoming the vehicles of choice for the city’s elite, data from the Hong Kong government showed.

“High oil costs since March have rejuvenated China’s EV sector, sparking fresh global interest and creating opportunities for Chinese automakers,” said UBS analyst Paul Gong.

Oil prices have surged since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February, although they have eased this week as details began to emerge about an interim deal to end the conflict.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed that Toyota’s market share dropped by 1.4 per cent in South-east Asia and 4.1 per cent in Oceania during the first four months of 2006.

At the same time, Chinese automakers gained ground, with Chery increasing its share by 1.7 per cent in South-east Asia and BYD capturing 2.5 per cent more of the Oceania market during the same period.

For the six largest countries in ASEAN, for example, light vehicle sales came in at 3.28 million in 2024, according to PwC, which added that “Chinese automakers are aggressively challenging Japanese dominance” in these markets.

As Chinese brands cement their positions in the mass-market EV sector, they are increasingly targeting premium and luxury segments overseas.

FAW’s Hongqi, a brand known for serving China’s elite, unveiled its right-hand-drive flagship electric SUV, the E-HS9, along with a new luxury SUV at the Hong Kong auto show. REUTERS