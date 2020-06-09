AstraZeneca eyes Gilead in big pharma's move beyond Covid-19

LONDON • Two drugmakers behind the pharma industry's most prominent responses to Covid-19 may be looking into the possibility of a combined future as economies emerge from lockdowns.

AstraZeneca, co-developer of one of the fastest-moving experimental coronavirus vaccines, has made a preliminary approach to Gilead Sciences, maker of the only United States-approved treatment, according to people familiar with the matter.

If they decided to pursue a merger, it would rank as the biggest ever deal in the sector. The companies are not in formal discussions, according to the people, and some investors expressed scepticism about the strategic rationale.

Still, the mere suggestion of a blockbuster pharma merger is a sign that the industry is getting back to something resembling business as usual.

Successful Covid-19 treatments or vaccines are unlikely to be big moneymakers, meaning drugmakers face the return of old pressures to gain scale and boost innovation, or risk becoming targets.

AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot learnt that lesson six years ago when Pfizer launched an unsuccessful bid for the British company. Now, Mr Soriot can ponder a deal that would insulate the company against takeovers, making it one of the world's biggest drugmakers.

AstraZeneca shares fell as much as 2.6 per cent early yesterday in London, while the company's 2024-and 2028-dated euro-denominated bonds were little changed.

Gilead rose about 3 per cent in pre-market trading in the US, not seeing the kind of surge typical of takeover targets, as some investors question the feasibility of a tie-up.

A deal is unlikely given the limited strategic rationale for AstraZeneca at this time, while Gilead is in the middle of a turnaround, Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said in a note.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum raised the prospect of political objections in the US and Britain. Gilead was worth US$96 billion (S$133.5 billion) at Friday's close, while AstraZeneca has a market value of about US$140 billion.

AstraZeneca shares have surged during Mr Soriot's nearly eight-year tenure as he has mounted an aggressive push into oncology and other profitable areas.

'SUCCESS STORY'

Since the Pfizer bid, AstraZeneca has "been the biggest success story in large pharma in terms of turning around its R&D productivity", said Mr Adam Barker, an analyst at Shore Capital Group.

"There's no doubt when you're in a position of strength it's not a bad idea to try and consolidate that."

With a potential post-merger market capitalisation of more than US$200 billion, AstraZeneca would join the biggest fish in pharma.

To move ahead, Mr Soriot would have to work with Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day, a former colleague at Switzerland's Roche.

The US company is not currently interested in selling to or merging with another big pharma player, preferring instead to focus its strategy on partnerships and smaller acquisitions, according to the people cited. A Gilead representative declined to comment, and AstraZeneca said it does not comment on rumours or speculation.

California-based Gilead is the most successful maker of antiviral drugs in recent history, and almost a mirror image of AstraZeneca. Founded in 1987, the US firm revolutionised HIV therapy in the early 2000s by packing multiple drugs into once-a-day pills. In 2013 it came out with Sovaldi, a breakthrough drug for the hepatitis-C virus.

Once considered among the most imaginative and focused of drugmakers, Gilead has seen questions emerge over its growth prospects since its stock peaked at US$122 in 2015. Today, some medicines that were best-sellers are beyond patent protection and facing competition. A bid to develop treatments for a fatty liver disease called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis failed last year, leaving the company looking for a second act.

"First and foremost, we're focused on M&A," Gilead's former chief financial officer Robin Washington said last year at an industry conference, citing the company's focus on oncology, inflammation and liver diseases. "We remain optimistic and very engaged at looking at a lot of different opportunities."

Gilead showed a bit of its old magic with remdesivir, the only treatment shown to benefit Covid-19 patients in a robust clinical trial.

While sales of the drug may hit as much as US$7.7 billion, according to SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges, more than 130 companies - including AstraZeneca itself - are designing and testing experimental vaccines that could obviate the need for coronavirus therapies in a matter of months to years.

The pandemic may have suggested a new opportunity in antivirals to AstraZeneca, said Mr John Rountree, a managing partner at London pharmaceutical consulting firm Novasecta, and companies around the world have demonstrated a willingness to collaborate on responses.

"Perhaps AstraZeneca has a belief that antivirals are going to be a much more important domain than previously believed, owing to the recent Covid-19 tragedy, and snapping up one of the clear leaders in that field will give it a platform for future growth beyond oncology," he said.

