Asset manager sees Tesla share price hitting US$3k by 2025

NEW YORK • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management expects Tesla stock to hit US$3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of US$655. At that price, the company would be worth almost US$3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.

Ark expects there's a 50 per cent chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark's website.

It also added Tesla's insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more US states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to "highly detailed driving data" the firm collects.

Ms Wood has been among Tesla's most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback last month, she bought more.

According to Ark's new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach US$4,000 per share in 2025, and, in the bear case, US$1,500. The firm forecasts Tesla's unit sales to be five million to 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.

The US$3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being US$1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fuelled by supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740 per cent last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Mr Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Mr Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.

Analysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since as long ago as 2015, but there's little indication its technology is close to making this possible any time soon. Tesla recently told the California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its "full self-driving" suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.

Tesla's vehicle insurance revenue within its "services and other" category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise accounted for 7 per cent of total revenue.

Ark's model did not incorporate Tesla's utility energy storage or solar business. It also excluded future price fluctuations for Tesla's bitcoin holdings.

