Aspen Glove inks two-year US$210m supply deal with Honeywell

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Aspen Glove, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Aspen (Group) Holdings, has entered into a two-year master supply agreement with multinational conglomerate Honeywell, valued at US$210 million (S$281.6 million).

Aspen Glove is the newly formed glove-making unit of the Malaysia-based property developer. Aspen Glove will manufacture and supply nitrile medical-grade examination gloves to Honeywell on an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) basis for the US market.

It will receive a series of upfront payments from Honeywell totalling US$20 million by May 2021, to be set off against initial shipments. Subsequent shipments will be paid for on a monthly basis depending on the actual shipment size of the gloves.

With the Honeywell agreement, Aspen said it has raked in a cumulative sales value of US$310 million in gloves.

The deal will allow Aspen Glove to expedite the expansion of its facility to house an additional 12 production lines and increase total production capacity to 7.2 billion gloves per annum by the fourth quarter of 2021.

The group said it is "currently negotiating" to sell the additional 3.6 billion gloves per annum that will be produced under this expansion. It is also working on plans to expedite the completion of production facilities that will add another 7.2 billion pieces of gloves per annum by 2022.

Shares of Aspen (Group) Holdings were trading up 0.5 cent or 1.9 per cent to 27 cents at 9.29am on Tuesday, after the announcement.