Asia's record-setting $66b IPO boom expected to taper off

HONG KONG • As in the US, initial public offering (IPO) activity out of Asia has had its strongest-ever start to a year. That frenzy is likely to taper off as demand falls back to earth in the next few months.

Asian firms, like their global peers, notched their best first quarter for listings ever, thanks to a flood of liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic, super-low interest rates and rallying stock markets. The firms raised US$49.3 billion (S$66.2 billion) through first-time share sales at home and abroad - up 154 per cent over the same period last year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.