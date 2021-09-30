Asia's offshore bond market faces painful reckoning

Foreign investors likely to be disadvantaged if Evergrande undergoes debt restructuring

Ovais Subhani‍ Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Investors and banks that have been piling into Asia's fast-growing offshore debt market face a painful reckoning as there seems to be no end in sight to the debt woes of Evergrande Group - China's second-largest property developer.

Lured by high yields and assuming that Beijing would bail out insolvent borrowers to avoid spooking financial markets, global investors had entered the mainly United States dollar-denominated Asian bond market, which has seen a fivefold increase in issuance in the past 15 years.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2021, with the headline 'Asia's offshore bond market faces painful reckoning'. Subscribe
Topics: 