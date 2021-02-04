Asia's fragile aviation recovery snuffed out by Covid-19 spike

A fragile recovery in Asian aviation is being snuffed out by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the region, pushing back forecasts for when air travel will get back to pre-virus levels and weighing on jet fuel margins.

Chinese seat capacity on domestic and international flights has fallen more than 20 per cent from the end of September, when it almost returned to January 2020 levels, according to OAG Aviation, a flight data and analytics provider.

People are being encouraged not to travel over the Chinese New Year period this month, which runs through early March, suggesting that capacity may not rise until late this quarter.

The rapid rebound in Chinese aviation had been a rare bright spot for jet fuel, which has taken the biggest hit among oil products from the pandemic. The drop in flights is more bad news for Asian refiners struggling with weakening demand for other transport fuels. It has been offset, however, by increased consumption of kerosene due to a colder-than-normal winter.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at OAG Aviation, said: "The depth of the latest Covid-19 spike, its impact on aviation and subsequent consumer demand suggest that the hoped for recovery towards the back end of 2021 may not be as strong as expected."

A full recovery in Asian air travel may now take until 2025, instead of the company's previous forecast of 2024, he added.

China's Transport Ministry has said the total number of trips - by air, road and rail - over the Chinese New Year period will be 40 per cent lower than 2019. Seat capacity was 98 per cent of January 2020 levels at the end of September, just before the Golden Week holiday, the OAG data shows, before falling to 77 per cent late last month.

While the recovery in flights was not as strong in other Asian nations, it has also gone into reverse.

Thailand and Malaysia - particularly dependent on tourism - are among the hardest-hit markets.

Thai seat capacity is at 13 per cent of pre-virus levels after getting back to 46 per cent in late December, according to OAG.

Malaysia, which reached 31 per cent of pre-pandemic seat capacity late last year, is at 11 per cent. The country placed most of the country under some form of lockdown last month.

There are no immediate signs of a recovery in flights in Thailand and Malaysia and there is concern over the long-term viability of domestic airlines, Mr Patel said.

Asian jet fuel margins are reflecting the drop in activity. They fell below US$3 a barrel last week after peaking at US$5.52 late last year, Bloomberg Fair Value data shows.

S&P Global Platts' head of global demand and Asia analytics Kang Wu said demand for jet fuel and kerosene will average 2.4 million barrels a day this quarter, with more heating fuel consumption offsetting fewer flights.

European flight activity looks worse than China, although better than Thailand and Malaysia's. Air traffic will be 72 per cent below 2019 levels this month and next, according to the most optimistic estimate from Eurocontrol.

Covid-19's comeback has seen Asian governments delay plans to allow more air travel between countries, with a planned link between Singapore and Hong Kong called off late last year as cases spiked in the Chinese territory. Vaccination roll-outs are expected to drive a gradual increase in flights, however, and corridors for business travellers could open up in the region.

"The resurgence has put paid to the initiation of travel bubbles across the region," said Association of Asia Pacific Airlines director-general Subhas Menon. "What is worse is the seemingly haphazard and incoherent introduction of stricter control regimes affecting air travel."

BLOOMBERG