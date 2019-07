Asia's "Fort Knox", a private, maximum-security vault in Singapore, is for sale. Le Freeport, a multi-storey repository for fine art, precious gems and even JPMorgan Chase & Co's stash of gold, has been seeking a buyer since as far back as 2017, so far without success, according to people familiar with the matter.

Owner Yves Bouvier, a Swiss art dealer, has been embroiled in a five-year legal brawl with a Russian billionaire and has been selling assets.