Asian stocks, US equity futures rise on stimulus-fuelled optimism

Asian stocks and US equity futures posted modest gains yesterday after US shares reached a record high on optimism over a stimulus-fuelled economic rebound.

Tokyo stocks closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 1.58 per cent or 465.13 points to end at 29,854, and the broader Topix index gaining 0.71 per cent or 13.98 points to 1,971.62.

South Korean shares clocked their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. The benchmark Kospi ended 25.40 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 3,112.80.

Chipmakers bolstered South Korean equities following a report that the United States plans to meet semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the the global microprocessor shortage.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets including in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India, were shut for holidays, as were many worldwide.

Oil climbed after the Opec+ alliance agreed to boost production gradually.

US equity futures edged up after the S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time.

Tech shares outperformed and value stocks rallied as traders weighed President Joe Biden's US$2.25 trillion (S$3.24 trillion) spending plan.

Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades, with 10-year yields falling back below 1.7 per cent. The US dollar retreated.

Investors are cheering increasing signs of strength in the American economy.

Manufacturing growth roared ahead last month, and government job market data due yesterday is expected to show the first in a series of outsized monthly increases.

President Biden's plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure strengthens the outlook, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered.

Investors for now are looking past worsening coronavirus trends, such as Chile's move to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France.

They remain focused on inflation risk amid the economic rebound.

"Before you worry about inflation, there's reflation and I think that's the main theme in the market," said Mr Ed Campbell, fund manager and managing director at QMA.

Traders are bracing themselves for the US job report, which could roil the bond market in a holiday-shortened trading session.

Very strong data may push benchmark yields back towards a recent one-year peak of 1.77 per cent.

