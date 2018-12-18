Asia stocks slide after US shares dive to 14-month low

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - A sell-off in US stocks that sent the S&P 500 Index to its lowest close in 14 months spread to Asia on Tuesday (Dec 18), suggesting investor worries about the outlook for growth that are at odds with the projected Federal Reserve interest-rate hike on Wednesday.

Equities declined in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Japan's Topix index fell 1.6 per cent as of 9:13am in Tokyo.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 1.2 per cent.

US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 finished Monday at the lowest since October 2017 and the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies entered a bear market. The US dollar held a decline as 10-year Treasury yields hovered around 2.86 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude fell further below US$50 as fears of a supply glut grew. Chinese assets will be closely watched as President Xi Jinping gives a speech on the nation's reform path.

"There is panic in markets that the global economy is falling down a cliff and all growth-sensitive assets are in free-fall with US equities, oil and copper tumbling to yearly lows," Bernd Berg, global macro and FX strategist at Woodman Asset Management, said in an email Tuesday. "All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell with pressure on the Fed mounting to provide a lifeline to stem the global market rout."

Investors will be scrutinising the Fed's statement on Wednesday, as well as chairman Jerome Powell's news conference, for clues as to its intentions for 2019. President Donald Trump again weighed in, tweeting Monday that it was "incredible" the central bank was considering a rate hike, given low inflation and a strong dollar.

Global growth forecasts for next year are being trimmed as a trade war between the biggest economies bites and markets reel from a volatile 2018. Meanwhile, political uncertainty still grips investors. There has been another round of personnel changes within the Trump administration, threats of a government shutdown and confusion remains over Britain's future relationship with the European Union.

Related Story Bloodletting resumes on Wall Street as Dow sinks 500 points on economic jitters ahead of Fed meeting

Related Story Fed rate hikes are extremely rare when stocks are this beat up

The Fed holds its final policy meeting of 2018 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference with chairman Jerome Powell.

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks the 40th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's opening of the nation's economy to the world with a keynote speech at a conference scheduled for Tuesday.

A partial US government shutdown could start this week if lawmakers and Trump fail to resolve how much money to allocate for Trump's wall along the Mexican border.

The yen ticked 0.1 per cent higher to 112.78 per US dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8975 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was stable after falling 0.3 per cent.

The euro traded at US$1.1352 while the British pound was at US$1.2616, down 0.1 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.1 per cent to US$49.32 a barrel, on track for a third day of declines.

Gold was steady at US$1,246.10 an ounce.