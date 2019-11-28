Asian stocks rise on hopes of trade truce

Investors were so cheered by hopes that a "phase one" trade deal would be a reality before the end of the year that they largely ignored data showing that China's industrial profits fell last month at their fastest pace in eight months.

The Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68 points, or 0.2 per cent, higher at 3,215.53.

Elsewhere, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all managed gains.

Traders noted that investors preferred to feed off the positive vibes from United States President Donald Trump's admission that talks were in the "final throes" of a deal.

On the other hand, China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent after a 9.9 per cent decline in last month's factory profits.

"Asia itself has taken President Trump's 'final throes' comment to heart, with Asian indices mostly higher except for mainland China," Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

That said, observers noted that gains on most regional indices appeared capped, with FXTM market analyst Han Tan noting that investors perhaps need stronger motivation beyond mere feel-good rhetoric regarding the potential trade truce.

Attention will be on Dec 15 when Mr Trump is set to hit Beijing with tariffs on US$160 billion (S$218.6 billion) worth of imports. Investors will be hoping a deal is sealed by then.

Volumes here came in at 1.34 billion shares worth $1.28 billion, with gainers outpacing losers 172 to 165.

Golden Agri-Resources was the STI's most active, up 4.8 per cent to 22 cents, with 173.1 million shares changing hands. The counter has seen consecutive days of high trading volumes since it got dropped from the MSCI Singapore Index.

Meanwhile, Mapletree Commercial Trust, which replaced Golden Agri, dropped 2.5 per cent to $2.37.

Singtel saw heavy trading too, adding 0.9 per cent to $3.31, with 33.4 million shares traded.

Institutional investors were top net buyers over the past week, while retail investors were top net sellers.

"The renewed interest by institutions is largely due to Singtel's Indian associate Bharti Airtel's move to hike phone plan prices next month," a remisier said.

In the second line, Straco Corp fell 4.9 per cent to 68.5 cents after it said operations of the Singapore Flyer had been suspended since Nov 19 following a technical issue.

The closing price is the tourist attraction operator's lowest this year.