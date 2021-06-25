Asia shares up as US infrastructure deal lifts Nasdaq, S&P 500 to record highs

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Asian shares rose on Friday (June 25), tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record highs after United States President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

Investors have been looking to such an agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy after massive fiscal stimulus helped the US economy grow at a 6.4 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter.

In morning trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.58 per cent.

"The positive market tone recognises the potential growth benefits of the compromise, but with the smaller size tempering some of the tax implications to pay for it," said J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig.

Securing bipartisan agreement required Mr Biden to sacrifice some of his original ambitions on schools, climate change mitigation, and support for parents and caregivers, as well as tax increases on the rich and corporations.

"We continue to expect progress on further fiscal stimulus in the months to come and the larger size of those packages will likely necessitate rising taxes, especially if they come via the US Congressional budget reconciliation process rather than partisan support," said Mr Craig.

Chinese blue chips rose 0.43 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.61 per cent, Seoul's Kospi was up 0.79 per cent and Australian shares climbed 0.22 per cent. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.59 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.1 per cent at 11.31am local time.

Asian stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week amid concerns of earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, after it signalled higher rates in 2023 last week.

"The reality remains that the timing of any tapering scare, or indeed tapering, is most likely to be driven by market-driven inflation expectations. And the pressure on this front has eased of late," Mr Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in a note.

Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.58 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent, lifting both indexes to record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.95 per cent.

In the currency market, the dollar index was down about 0.1 per cent at 91.762 as investors continued to mull over the likelihood of Fed tightening in the face of persistent inflation.

The Japanese yen was slightly weaker at 110.90 and the euro edged up 0.08 per cent to US$1.1940.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasuries, which saw yields dip after Mr Biden's announcement of an infrastructure Bill, were last at 1.497 per cent, up from a close of 1.487 per cent on Thursday.

Yields on the 30-year bond rose to 2.1062 per cent from 2.095 per cent on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed to near three-year highs, supported by drawdowns in US inventories and accelerating German economic activity, with US West Texas Intermediate crude rising 0.29 per cent to US$73.51 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude at US$75.77, up 0.28 per cent on the day.

Spot gold was up 0.11 per cent at US$1,777.07 an ounce.