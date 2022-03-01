Asian shares firmer as Ukraine market panic takes a breather

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Asian stocks regained some composure on Tuesday (March 1) as the massive selling that rocked financial markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week paused for breath, while surging crude prices supported oil exporters in the region.

Global stock markets have tumbled in recent days following the invasion and Western sanctions, which include cutting off some of Russia's banks from the Swift financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its US$630 billion (S$854 billion) foreign reserves.

High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday ended with no agreement except to keep talking, but Asian markets stabilised on signs of no immediate escalation of sanctions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.42 per cent and Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.47 per cent. The Russian rouble regained some footing after crashing to an all-time low, while the safe haven dollar resumed its rise against major peers.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.9 per cent at the midday break.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.92 per cent, paring earlier gains. The country's central bank decided to keep the official cash rate at a record low.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said "the war in Ukraine is a major source of uncertainty", and that it would maintain "highly supportive monetary conditions" while monitoring inflation.

"A lot of what's been happening in markets is obviously overshadowed by the news around Ukraine and Russia in terms of negotiations, but the significant drivers are going to be the response from governments and central banks in terms of the policy settings," said Mr Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The markets are going to focus on the broader implications of what's going to happen around energy prices, what that means for inflation across parts of the world," he said.

Brent crude futures on Tuesday rose 0.91 per cent to US$98.86 per barrel.

The benchmark touched a seven-year high of US$105.79 after the invasion last week, though markets calmed as the United States and allies discuss a coordinated release of crude stocks.

The risks of a further energy shock have helped South-east Asian oil exporters, with Indonesian stocks hitting record high on Tuesday, up as much as 1.6 per cent. Coal and energy companies were among the biggest gainers.