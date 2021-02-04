Asian online brokerage stocks surge amid retail frenzy

HONG KONG • The growing retail frenzy has sent many stocks through the roof this year, from the most-shorted US names to anything silver related. But away from the chat rooms, there is another winner: online brokerage shares.

Shenzhen-based Futu Holdings has surged 156 per cent already this year and Singapore-listed iFast Corporation more than doubled. In South Korea, Kiwoom Securities is up more than 18 per cent. The moves have crushed the performance of a Bloomberg index of the region's institutional brokerage firms, which is up just 1 per cent over the same period.

The strong performance of this pocket of the market comes amid a rapid increase in the number of young retail investors. Over 50 per cent of Futu's new users are from the post-1990s generation and more than half are first-time investors, noted Citigroup analysts, including Ms Daphne Poon, last week, citing a survey from the brokerage.

The Citi team doubled its Futu target price on Jan 22, after the Tencent-backed company became the only retail-focused broker in the top 10 of Hong Kong brokerages by trading volume. The stock is just 2.3 per cent away from Citi's target price after the recent rally.

Meanwhile, Seoul-based Kiwoom, whose trading app is popular among South Korean retail investors, doubled the number of its accounts to seven million last year, amid an over 30 per cent surge in the benchmark Kospi Index, according to the company.

In addition to the retail frenzy, Singapore's iFast, a wealth management fintech platform that caters to digitally savvy customers, will benefit from its partnership with Hong Kong's PCCW Solutions, according to a note from Jefferies Financial Group. PCCW just won the contract to digitise Hong Kong's retirement fund system.

Jefferies boosted its target price for iFast to $7.80, implying about 15 per cent upside from Tuesday's levels. Yesterday, iFast shares were trading up 8 cents or 1.2 per cent at $6.86 at 10.21am local time, before closing at $6.14, down 9.4 per cent.

Asia's online brokerages are benefiting from a surge in retail trading activity in the region, particularly in small-cap stocks. More than 350 billion shares of MSCI Asia-Pacific Small Cap Index members changed hands last month, extending a volume spike in December that has eclipsed any month since May 2009.

BLOOMBERG