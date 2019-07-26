Asian markets up on back of Wall St gains

Regional markets inched up yesterday - in line with Wall Street overnight and Wednesday's weak manufacturing figures from the euro zone that added to hopes of interest rate cuts.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 12.82 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,381.26 with 1.18 billion shares worth $1.05 billion traded.

Markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia rose, but South Korea bucked the trend, closing lower.

Sombre news on the global economy is giving investors something to cheer about these days.

As Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes put it: "Investors continue to adopt the 'red herring' school of economic policy that bad financial news is good for stock markets as it leads to strong monetary policy responses. Sort of like putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg."

Golden Agri-Resources, which added 3.3 per cent to 31 cents, was the STI's most traded with 48.9 million shares changing hands.

Fellow agri-business Wilmar International was also active, closing 2.3 per cent up at $4.06. The counter recorded increased interest from institutional investors two weeks ago, likely due to Chinese regulators allowing Wilmar's Chinese unit to list in Shenzhen. Wilmar shares have added 23 per cent since June 3.

Financials were among the STI's main gainers. DBS was up 1 per cent at $26.91, OCBC Bank edged ahead 0.3 per cent to $11.77 and United Overseas Bank added 0.7 per cent to $26.98.

Among real estate investment trusts (Reits), Mapletree Industrial Trust put on 0.9 per cent to $2.27. Distribution per unit for the first quarter rose 3.3 per cent to 3.1 cents, while net property income rose 12.2 per cent to $77.9 million.

Analysts were mostly positive on the Reit's outlook. Maybank Kim Eng's Chua Su Tye said the brokerage favours the trust for its "positive growth fundamentals", noting its high-tech asset investments and diversification in the US. It has maintained its "buy" recommendation with a target price of $2.40.

While Jefferies Singapore analyst Krishna Guha noted that the leasing environment remains challenging, "Mapletree Industrial Trust is likely to maintain stable growth... aided by low gearing". He has maintained his "buy" call with a price target of $2.50.

But CGS-CIMB has downgraded the Reit to "hold" with a target price of $2.37 on the back of high valuations and having its stable growth profile priced in.