Asian markets tumble after more sell-offs on Wall Street

STI down 1.15% as losers outnumber gainers 248 to 137

HK Land, Jardine C&C only STI gainers; Jardine Matheson dives

Inflation concerns, China power crisis hit sentiment in region

Another round of sell-offs on Wall Street sent shares tumbling across Asia yesterday, with the local market taking a sizeable hit.

The tide of red ink washed 35.59 points, or 1.15 per cent, off the Straits Times Index (STI), leaving it at 3,051.11 with losers outstripping gainers 248 to 137 on trade of 990.3 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Only two of the 30 STI constituents ended the day in the black. Hongkong Land edged up 0.2 per cent to US$4.81, while Jardine Cycle & Carriage gained 0.2 per cent to $19.41.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was at the bottom of the table, down 3.1 per cent to US$51.38.

Genting Singapore was the most heavily traded counter on the blue-chip index with 31 million shares changing hands. Its shares were down 1.4 per cent to 71 cents.

Outside the STI, seafood restaurant operator No Signboard shot up 30 per cent to 5.2 cents with 30.4 million shares changing hands. This followed news of its proposed share placement to boost cash reserves, which have been eroded by the impact of Covid-19.

Elsewhere, sentiment was dented by concerns over inflation and the impact of China's power crisis on global supply chains.

"Developments in the region revolve around an order from China's central government for the top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, adding that this points to continued price pressures for several commodities.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 saw the largest decline of 2.31 per cent. Seoul's Kospi was down 1.62 per cent, the Kuala Lumpur Composite shed 0.87 per cent, and the Jakarta Composite dipped 0.92 per cent.

Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.