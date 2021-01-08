Asian markets mostly up on Democrats' winning of US Senate

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its fourth straight day of gains yesterday, rising 43.96 points or 1.54 per cent to 2,906.97, shrugging off news of violence in the US Capitol as protesters tried to overturn the election results.

Asian equities appeared to be powering higher on a Democratic Senate win in Washington. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.6 per cent, and Malaysia's KLCI rose 0.69 per cent. Only the Hang Seng Index lost ground, retreating 0.52 per cent.

On Singapore's bourse, some 2.38 billion securities worth $1.79 billion changed hands, with advancers outnumbering decliners 314 to 184.

Top index performer Singtel rose 10 cents or 4.35 per cent to $2.40, on turnover of 69 million shares, which Bloomberg data suggested could be in overbought territory. The telco is expected to grow its earnings in the next few years, in line with Singapore's post-Covid-19 recovery, under its new organisational structure headed by new group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon.

Hongkong Land, which had topped the index on Tuesday, was the worst performer, giving up gains made in the last two days to finish eight US cents or 1.86 per cent lower at US$4.23.

For the fourth consecutive day, the most active counter was Sembcorp Marine. It gained 0.3 cent or 1.85 per cent to 16.5 cents, on volume of 308.8 million.

This came as oil prices continued to hold up, supported by anticipated US "blue wave" stimulus effects and a surprise announcement by Saudi Arabia of a voluntary one-million-barrel a day production cut for next month and March, Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.



