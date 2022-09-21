Asian markets lifted by last-hour dip-buying on Wall Street

Markets may still be jittery about the upcoming interest rate hike from the United States Federal Reserve, but a last-hour dip-buying on Wall Street which pushed US indexes to reverse earlier declines gave Asian markets a lift.

Key gauges across the region ended in the black on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 per cent, while Shenzhen's Component Index went up 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 per cent.

Malaysia share prices closed higher, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.58 points to 1,461.10.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 put on 0.4 per cent.

Australian shares recorded their best day in nearly two weeks with broad-based gains following a late rally on Wall Street. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.3 per cent to 6,806.4 points. The benchmark had fallen 0.3 per cent on Monday.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.3 per cent higher, gaining 10.63 points to 3,266.94. In the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 240 to 223, with 875.1 million securities worth $670 million changing hands.

As for Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said interest rate bets have ramped up because of the latest inflation data coming in higher than anticipated.

"So it is a basis of aligning policymakers' views with current expectations. A 75 basis point hike is fully priced, with an 18 per cent chance of a 100 basis point increase scenario," he said.

"Being fairly aligned to expectations may suggest that much has been priced for now, which could be tapped for some near-term relief before a series of Fed comments kicks in."

Among STI constituents, Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the day's top performer, gaining 2.4 per cent to $36.17. Emperador, which was recently added to the index, fell 1 per cent to 50.5 cents, emerging as the worst-performing index counter for the day.