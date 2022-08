SINGAPORE - Asian markets fell on Monday (Aug 29) in sympathy with Wall Street's Friday plunge following stern warnings from the Federal Reserve that it would continue to aggressively hike up interest rates to fight inflation, even if it means job losses and an economic downturn.

The Straits Times Index gapped down by over 1 per cent at the opening and traded sideways for much of the day at around the 3,205-to-3,225-point range as blue chips came under selling pressure from the opening bell.