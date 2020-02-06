Asian markets extend gains as optimism grows

Regional investors enjoyed another buoyant day after Tuesday's rally as confidence grew that efforts by China's central bank to combat the effects of the fast-spreading coronavirus would pay off.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) opened flat but made progressive gains across the session to finish at 3,200.13, up 43.56 points or 1.38 per cent. It was similar elsewhere with Australia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all up.

"Global markets have advanced on the back of the better tone from (Tuesday's) session. The main staging post was unquestionably the Chinese equities that managed to claw back some of Monday's steep losses," AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

Asia's manufacturing and services data for last month continued in expansionary territory, indicating economic resilience during a month where investor confidence was shaken by virus fears.

But Mr Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's Asia-Pacific senior market analyst, noted that uncertainty remains over whether "we are hitting 'peak virus' or 'peak optimism' ".

The past two sessions suggest the former, but given that the virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks, it's anybody's guess.

Trading volume here was 1.95 billion shares worth $1.26 billion, with gainers trumping losers 235 to 171.

With contagion fears easing and the virus having a lower fatality rate than others, investors turned to cyclical counters at recent lows.

The banks closed higher. DBS gained 1.2 per cent to $25.45, OCBC Bank added 1.4 per cent to $11 and United Overseas Bank put on 1 per cent to $26.05.

Genting Singapore, vulnerable to a large decline in gaming revenues due to the virus, added 2.4 per cent to 86.5 cents. With 44.1 million shares traded, it was the STI's most active counter.

While acknowledging that the gaming sector faces declining revenue on lower tourist numbers, Moody's senior credit officer Jacintha Poh said Genting's Resorts World Sentosa has "sufficient cash to meet committed capital spending in 2020 and has minimal debt maturities this year".

Among real estate investment trusts, Manulife US Reit fell 2.8 per cent to US$1.04 after it posted a 5.9 per cent fall in distribution per unit to 1.44 US cents on an enlarged unit base after a recent placement and preferential offering to partially fund a mall in California.

CSE Global added 3.9 per cent to 53 cents after saying on Tuesday that it secured $230 million worth of new orders in the fourth quarter of last year.