Asian markets end week mostly on higher note

Markets across the region were largely treading water yesterday as investors tried to get a handle on events elsewhere.

An apparent thaw in the United States-China relationship helped cool heated markets over the week but there are still no signs that further tariffs will be put on hold.

DBS forex strategist Philip Wee noted: "Given the circumstances, markets appear inclined to give Trump-Xi the benefit of the doubt for now to (no matter how unlikely) strike a truce on trade at the G-20 summit a fortnight from today."

A series of shock resignations in the British Cabinet over Brexit caused the sterling to plunge, signalling that "markets have not priced in enough risk to a no-Brexit deal", said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

Despite these ructions, regional shares mostly finished in the black yesterday.

The Hang Seng inched up 0.3 per cent on the improved Sino-US situation, ending the week up 2.3 per cent overall, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent on the day, up 3.1 per cent for the week.

However, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 sank 0.57 per cent and was down 2.56 per cent over the week. The index was hit chiefly by worries stemming from the US tech sector.

US chipmaker Nvidia reported dismal earnings on Thursday due to "the absence of cryptocurrency mining" and extra inventory. That sent its stock plummeting 19 per cent and sparked jitters across tech counters.

Amid a quiet trading day here, the key Straits Times Index (STI) finished higher for only the second time in the week, with the bourse snapping its four-day losing streak on Thursday.

The STI gained 0.95 per cent, or 29.07 points, to 3,083.6, leaving it up just 0.3 per cent on the week.

There were 181 gainers to 193 losers with 850.4 million shares worth $858.1 million traded.

The most active was Nam Cheong with 27.99 million shares traded as it fell 18.18 per cent to 0.9 cents.

Sembcorp Industries added 2.27 per cent to $2.70, while Singtel rose 0.98 per cent to $3.08 on heavy turnover of 21.65 million shares.

Datapulse Technology, which changed its mind on a recently acquired haircare business, finished 1.9 per cent up at 26.5 cents after it said it wants to sell the business back for less than an initially agreed amount to expedite the disposal.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust advanced 1.09 per cent higher at 46.5 cents after confirming it is buying Australian chemicals group Ixom for A$777 million (S$779 million).