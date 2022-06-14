Asia stocks slide on fear of bigger Fed rate hike; Singapore index down 0.9%

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks extended a global sell-off on Tuesday (June 14) after the US market sank into a bear market on growing expectations of sharper Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 2 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index shed 1.2 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index plunged 5.2 per cent as the stock market reopened after a holiday.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.9 per cent at 9.15am local time.

US stock futures steadied in the wake of a three-day rout in the S&P 500 of nearly 9 per cent. Robust earnings from technology bellwether Oracle lifted battered tech shares in extended US trading.

US Treasuries dropped again, with the benchmark 10-year yield at the highest since 2011. An inverted US yield curve flags worries about an economic downturn sparked by tighter monetary policy. Australian and New Zealand debt retreated too.

Traders now see about 200 basis points of tightening by the Fed's September decision and the possibility of a 75 basis-point hike. They also anticipate the overnight rate peaking at 4 per cent by the middle of 2023.

Commodities were under some pressure, though less so than other assets. Crude oil held above $120 a barrel. The dollar hovered around a two-year high and the yen edged up from a 24-year low against the greenback.

Speculative investments have suffered in the risk-asset sell-off. Bitcoin slid below US$23,000, in part as a digital-asset lending platform paused operations.

The highest inflation in a generation, stoked by supply-chain and commodity-market disruptions amid China's Covid struggles and Russia's war in Ukraine, is roiling the investment outlook. The big question is whether the Fed and other central banks will have to get even more aggressive in tightening financial conditions to quell price pressures, risking a recession.

"Today was trading liquidity, just trying to gain liquidity," Erik Knutzen, multi-asset chief investment officer at Neuberger Berman Group, said on Bloomberg Television. "I'm not saying that's kind of a capitulation or kind of a bottoming type of trade yet, but that's what this feels like."

He expects the Fed to stick to a half-point rate increase on Wednesday as previously telegraphed. But bets on a 75 basis-point move hardened following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the larger increment was now in play. Some commentators even floated the idea of a 100 basis-point hike.

"The idea that there is some Goldilocks outcome in the cards or soft landing is a mockery," wrote Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist of Quill Intelligence. "While tightening into a recession is no easy task, the Federal Reserve must indicate a willingness to raise interest rates by more than a half-percentage point at upcoming meetings if inflation continues to surprise to the upside."