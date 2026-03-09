Asia stocks sink as oil spikes, Japan and South Korea indices plunge over 6%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TOKYO - Asia stocks sank as oil prices surged amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East and after US employment data stoked concerns about growth.

Japan’s Nikkei index fell 6.39 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi benchmark tanked 6.9 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 was down 3.95 per cent.

In pre-market trading in New York, futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average slid 1.79 per cent, S&P 500 futures lost 1.7 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.9 per cent.

Oil prices soared about 20 per cent in early trade on March 9, smashing through the psychological US$100 barrier, as the expanding US -Israeli war with Iran fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Middle East conflict is now over a week old, with concerns building about a prolonged war. Iran picked a new supreme leader and has maintained attacks on several nearby countries following US-Israeli strikes. Arab states across the Persian Gulf continue to face incoming missiles and drones from Iran, which said it had the capacity to sustain the war for months.

“The reported next leader of Iran is someone US President Donald Trump finds unacceptable, and there is no clear path toward a resolution in sight,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. “Japanese equities had been outperforming US stocks since the start of the year, which makes them more vulnerable to declines given how much they had already risen.”

Sentiment was further soured by government payrolls report from the US on March 6 which showed that employers unexpectedly cut jobs in February and the unemployment rate rose.

“The immediate reaction I believe is ‘risk off,’ rather than going short,” said Neil Newman, head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan. “The volatility and direction of Asian equities is too difficult to read right now.” BLOOMBERG