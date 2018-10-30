Asia stocks shrug off tariff threat

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks erased early declines to nudge higher on Tuesday (Oct 30) as investors shrugged off the prospect of US tariffs on all Chinese imports that had weighed on American equities. The US dollar and Treasuries were steady.

Equities rose in Japan as the yen dipped and also in South Korea as S&P 500 Index futures climbed. Australian shares slipped, while futures in China and Hong Kong tipped a muted open. Earlier, the S&P 500 pared a drop in the final minutes of trading, after flirting with a correction. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled to the lowest level since May. Both indexes are on track for the steepest monthly declines of the record-long bull market.

Japan's Topix index rose 0.7 per cent as of 9:55am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.2 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.6 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures were little changed as were the FTSE China A50 contracts.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 per cent. On Monday, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.7 per cent, the Nasdaq 100 lost 2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1 per cent.

Selling intensified in the US overnight after Bloomberg reported the US is preparing to announce by early December tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war. That stoked anxiety in markets already under pressure over concerns ranging from peak earnings growth to the end of easy money and rising rates. More than US$8 trillion has been wiped off of global equities during a sell-off that's now a month old.

"In other markets around the world we've seen a good earnings picture and in spite of that you've seen lots of markets around the world pressured," Peter Wilmshurst, executive vice president in the Templeton Global Equity Group, told Bloomberg Television. "We'd probably argue that the US has more room to decline before you'd be pounding the table and saying you've seen value in the US market, whereas other markets we'd be saying that right now."

Elsewhere, the euro held losses as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will quit as head of her party after nearly two decades, though she intends to see out her term as head of state. The pound was steady after falling as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivered the country's budget. Oil was set for a second day of declines as some of the world's biggest crude exporters delivered conflicting signals about global supply trends.

The euro was flat at US$1.1376 after dropping 0.3 per cent on Monday. The yen fell 0.1 per cent to 112.51 per dollar after falling 0.4 per cent the day before, the biggest dip in almost two weeks.