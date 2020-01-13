Asia stocks see mixed start to week after weak US jobs data as markets await US-China trade deal

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Asian stocks were mixed on Monday (Jan 13) as investors awaited the key signing of a US-China Phase 1 trade deal and mulled Friday's lacklustre US employment report.

Shares rose in Seoul and Hong Kong, and fell in Shanghai and Sydney. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. US futures saw modest gains after the S&P 500 dropped from record levels on Friday with the latest jobs report delivering mixed signals on the strength of the US economy. The yen ticked lower, and gold fell.

Geopolitics also remained on the radar over the weekend, with Iran admitting it downed a Ukrainian jet after mistaking it for a cruise missile. North Korea said it won't trade its nuclear weapons for a lifting of sanctions. Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory over a China-friendly challenger to clinch a second term.

In the Philippines, trading in stocks and FX was suspended because the Taal volcano to the south of the capital is belching out ash.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.5 per cent as of 10:37am in Tokyo as investors were cautious about longer-term risks of Middle East conflict, while the impact of deadly bush fires across the country also darkened the mood.

Sputh Korea's Kospi Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both gained 0.5 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent.

S&P 500 Index futures gained 0.2 per cent. The benchmark fell 0.3 per cent on Friday.

Looking ahead, the US and China are still expected to sign the first phase of their trade deal, which President Donald Trump said will take place on Wednesday.

"Even getting to this phase-one agreement, when we weren't sure we would get here, really shows that there's political will to de-escalate trade tensions between China and the US," Lucy Meagher, investment adviser at Evan's & Partners Pty, told Bloomberg Television. "We expect that to be a positive and certainly to continue that positive Asia and emerging-markets theme."

Related Story US-China trade deal a mixed success for Trump

Related Story Firms in China remain wary despite US trade deal, pushing ahead with contingency plans

Elsewhere, oil retreated after last week posting its steepest loss since July as an easing US-Iran tensions turned attention back to a flood of new supply set to hit the market this year. West Texas Intermediate crude fell a fifth day, dropping 0.1 per cent to US$58.97.

Gold declined 0.3 per cent to US$1,557.04 an ounce.