Asia stocks plunge, oil whipsaws and gold tumbles as Iran war escalates

Major share indexes in Japan and South Korea plunging more than 5 per cent as investors fled risk assets.

Singapore - Financial markets got off to a volatile start in Asia on March 23, with major share indexes in Japan and South Korea plunging more than 5 per cent as investors fled risk assets amid escalating conflict in the Middle East that has entered its fourth week.

US President Donald Trump issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its power plants, a deadline that expires on the evening of March 23 in New York. Iran responded that any such attack would prompt it to shut the vital artery for global energy flows indefinitely and target US and Israeli energy infrastructure across the region.

As at 10am Singapore time, Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index plunged 4.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.5 per cent while Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7 per cent at the open.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 1.7 per cent.

Brent crude oil swung sharply, jumping 1.9 per cent initially before reversing to fall nearly 1.8 per cent. Brent was down 0.1 per cent at $112.08 at 10am Singapore time.

Gold prices slipped more than 3 per cent, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low, as the escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates. Gold generates no interest so when central banks raise interest rates, investors tend to sell gold to invest in interest-yielding assets like bonds or savings accounts. Additionally, higher rates often strengthen the US dollar, making gold costlier for foreign buyers.

“Pulling back on this war is not Trump’s sole decision,” said Matt Maley, the chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Uncertainty has been increasing for three weeks and the uncertainty took a big jump now. Even if people don’t sell, they are not going to be buying – and if there are no bids, it creates a vacuum.”

Global markets have been rattled by the conflict in the Middle East, with stocks and bonds selling off in tandem last week as concerns about inflation and slower economic growth intensified. That’s also weighing on policymakers with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell saying on March 18 that the US central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before cutting rates again

The sell-off in the US accelerated on March 20 as traders started anticipating that the Federal Reserve may shift to hiking interest rates this year as oil prices threaten to deliver a fresh inflation shock. Markets are bracing for similar moves from central banks in Japan, Europe and the UK, even as the war also dampens the outlook for economic growth globally.

The standoff over Hormuz – through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally flows – has deepened a supply crisis already rippling into gasoline prices, fertiliser costs and food production. Traffic through the strait has effectively ground to a halt since the conflict began at the end of February.

After markets closed on March 20, Trump indicated he was looking for a way to pull back from the war by saying on social media that he was considering winding down military efforts in Iran, claiming the US was “very close” to meeting its objectives. But his later threats to bomb power plants – and Iran’s vow to retaliate – showed little progress toward a ceasefire.

“It’s a soft start for risk, but perhaps surprisingly contained given the ultimatum hanging over the market,” said Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. BLOOMBERG