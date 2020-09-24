Asia stocks open sharply lower as faith in global recovery from pandemic slips

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Asian stocks slid when trading opened on Thursday (Sept 24), tracking a sharply lower Wall Street session amid fresh concerns that the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is running out of steam.

US stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed business activity slowed in September, with gains at factories more than offset by a retreat at services industries.

Investors now await weekly data due later on Thursday, which is expected to show US jobless claims fell slightly but remained elevated, indicating the world's largest economy is still far from recovering.

The data comes after a Federal Reserve official said it will be hard to boost employment without further government stimulus.

However, with congress locked in a stalemate, analysts see immediate fiscal support as unlikely.

"Equity sentiment remained positive in Europe but quickly soured in the US as Fed speakers urged further fiscal support for the economy," Westpac Institutional Bank analysts said in a note.

In Asia, E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.11 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures dropped 0.92 per cent.

Additionally, a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe threatened the economic recovery in that region pushing equities lower and propping up the safe-haven the safe haven dollar.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.92 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.37 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.04 per cent higher

Strength in the US dollar, which rallied to a two-month high on Wednesday, weighed on gold prices.

The dollar index rose 0.393 per cent, while spot gold dropped 0.3 per cent to a two-month low at US$1,858.39 an ounce.

Oil prices advanced slightly after reports that inventories were down across the US but gains were muted by uncertainty about demand going forward as travel remains limited due to the pandemic.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to settle at US$41.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 13 cents to settle at US$39.93 a barrel.

The yield on Treasuries Benchmark 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 0.677 per cent on Wednesday while the 30-year bond yield rose 1.2 basis points to 1.427 per cent.