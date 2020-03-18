Asia stocks mixed, US futures fall as coronavirus spread overshadows stimulus

TOKYO (REUTERS) - US stock futures stepped back in choppy early Asian trade on Wednesday (March 18) as concerns about the widening coronavirus epidemic weighed against hopes policy support would combat its economic fallout.

US stock futures fell 2.0 per cent after the S&P 500 gained 6 per cent on Tuesday, paring a little under half of its huge losses on Monday.

Tuesday's lift in the S&P 500 came as policymakers around the world cobbled together packages to counter the severe restrictions on various economy-boosting activities aiming at slowing the spread of the virus.

"While markets react to positive news on stimulus, that doesn't last long. I think there are a lot of banks and investors whose balance sheet was badly hit and they will have lots of positions to sell," said Shin-ichiro Kadota, senior currency and rates strategist at Barclays.

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a US$1 trillion (S$1.43 trillion) stimulus package that could deliver US$1,000 cheques to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by coronavirus while many other governments look to fiscal stimulus.

"That would be bigger than a US$787 billion package the Obama administration came up after the Lehman crisis, so in terms of size it is quite big," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

"Yet stock markets will likely remain capped by worries about the spreading coronavirus," he said.

The US Federal Reserve moved on Tuesday to ease funding stress among corporates by reopening its Commercial Paper Funding Facility to underwrite short-term corporate loans.

All in all, S&P500 futures are still down more than 9 per cent so far this week.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9 per cent. A government official said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to stimulus package for launch in April, which he said would include "bold and unprecedented" measures.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 3.7 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.4 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading up 2 per cent at 9:27am.

Talk of big stimulus is raising some concerns about the long-term outlook of US fiscal health, putting pressure on long-term US government bonds.

The spread between 30-year and five-year yields rose to almost 1 per cent, the highest since September 2017.

The US 30-year bonds yield jumped 38 basis points on Tuesday to 1.648 per cent.

In the currency market, a shortage of dollar cash supported the US currency.

The Australian dollar licked wounds at US$0.5990, having hit a 17-year low of low of US$0.5958.

The kiwi traded at US$0.5946 after hitting a 11-year trough of US$0.5919.

The dollar held firm against most currencies but dipped 0.25 per cent against the safe-haven yen to 107.28 yen.

Oil prices sank near their 2016 troughs as the prospects of slow oil demand due to the pandemic added to pressure from a Saudi-instigated price war.

US benchmark oil futures dropped to as low as US$26.61 per barrel, not far off 2016 low of US$26.05, a break of which would push them to levels last seen in 2003.