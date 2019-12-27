Asia stocks mixed after tech rally on Wall Street

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks opened mixed on Friday (Dec 27) after technology shares propelled United States benchmarks to fresh record highs.

Japan opened to modest gains, Australian shares were little changed and South Korean ones slid in early trading after fresh records set on Wall Street.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed above 9,000 for the first time, and Amazon.com Inc was the top performer in the S&P 500 after the e-commerce giant reported a "record breaking" holiday season.

The US dollar held overnight losses, while Treasuries and US futures were little changed.

Investors are pushing the US$51 trillion MSCI ACWI Index of global stocks toward a more-than 8 per cent advance in the final three months of the year, a quarterly performance only bettered a handful of times in the past decade.

As traders digest data showing strong consumer confidence, attention now turns to January, when they'll look for the US and China to sign a phase-one trade agreement.

"The consumer continues to be shown as the supporting pillar," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer at Exencial Wealth Advisors. "They're continuing to spend and they're not cutting back."

Elsewhere, the pound rose for a third session. Crude oil climbed above US$61 a barrel in New York. Gold advanced beyond US$1,500 an ounce, having increased every session this week.

Here are some of the moves in major markets:

Stocks

- Japan's Topix rose 0.2 per cent as of 9.04 am Tokyo time.

- Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after the underlying gauge rose 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq added 0.8 per cent Thursday.

- The Kospi Index lost 0.8 per cent.

- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

Currencies

- The Japanese yen was at 109.50 per US dollar.

- The euro was at US$1.1101.

- China's offshore yuan was at 6.9931 per US dollar.

- The British pound was at US$1.2997 after rising 0.3 per cent Thursday.

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after dipping 0.2 per cent Thursday.

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.9 per cent.

- Australian 10-year yields were at 1.3 per cent, down one basis point.

- Japanese 10-year yields were flat around -0.01 per cent.

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at US$61.68 a barrel.

- Gold was at US$1,510.87 an ounce after climbing 0.8 per cent Thursday.