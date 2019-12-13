Asia stock markets enjoy double dose of relief on trade deal, UK election

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Asian share markets rallied on Friday on reports a last-gasp trade deal had averted new US tariffs on China, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party looked to have won a clear majority in UK elections.

Tokyo's key Nikkei stock index opened nearly two per cent higher, boosted by hopes for an imminent US-China trade deal and polls predicting a big win for Johnson's party, setting the stage for Brexit.

The Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.87 per cent or 437.99 points to 23,862.80 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.48 per cent or 25.30 points at 1,738.13. Australian stocks firmed 0.5 per cent.

The double dose of relief slugged safe-haven sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen, even leading investors to scale back the chance of more interest rates cuts around the world.

The pound rocketed as much as 2.5% versus the dollar to US$1.3516 - its highest since May 2018 and putting the British currency on course for its biggest one-day gain since January 2017.

Against the euro, sterling hit as high as 82.80 pence , up 2 per cent on the day, and leaving the pound back at levels last seen in July 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum that hammered the currency. The pound traded around 76 pence per euro before the June 2016 Brexit vote.

"The mood is pretty positive if you're holding pounds," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank. "If the outcome is confirmed we wouldn't be surprised to see the pound trade towards US$1.36."

Exit polls suggested the ruling right-wing Conservatives could gain a commanding 368 seats in Britain's Parliament, settling another long-standing uncertainty.

Johnson now looked likely to have the power to push through Brexit, though trade talks with the European Union could still drag on for months.

A wave of trade relief had already lifted Wall Street to record highs. Reuters reported the United States has agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods and delay a tranche of tariffs as part of a trade deal.

China also has agreed to make US$50 billion in agricultural purchases in 2020 as part of the deal, that person and another US source familiar with the talks said.

"If the US cuts the current tariffs to some extent as reported, that is not something markets have priced in, so we could see a further leg up in the stock market," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

"The Conservatives appear to be on course for a big win. We are now finally seeing a clear direction on Brexit after three years of deadlock."

LESS NEED FOR RATE CUTS

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose another 0.3 per cent and EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.7 per cent.

Wall Street had celebrated the trade news with record highs. The Dow ended Thursday up 0.79 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.86 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.73 per cent.

Bonds sold off, sending yields on US 10-year Treasuries up 10 basis points to 1.89 per cent.

Interest rate futures slipped as the market priced in less chance of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next year - a shift seen in a range of other developed nations.

Other safe harbours also took a beating, with the yen sliding across the board. The dollar jumped further to 109.52 yen having risen 0.7 per cent overnight.

The US dollar fared less well elsewhere as the pound and the euro both benefited from relief over the UK exit polls. The euro added 0.5 per cent to US$1.1189, while the dollar dipped 0.35 per cent on a basket of currencies to 96.742.

The dollar also lost out to the Chinese yuan to hit an 18-week low as any truce would be a boon for the export-heavy economy. The dollar was last at 6.9298 yuan having shed a steep 1.2 per cent overnight.

Christine Lagarde had struck an upbeat tone on the European economy on Thursday in her first news conference as head of the European Central Bank, promising a sweeping one-year review of the bank's workings.

The shift from safe havens saw spot gold ease to US$1,465.60 per ounce.

Oil prices rallied on hopes a trade deal would support global growth and thus demand.

Brent crude futures rose 76 cents to US$64.48, while US crude added 16 cents to US$59.34 a barrel.