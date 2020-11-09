Asia shares, US stock futures rally on Biden victory

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Asia shares and US stock futures climbed on Monday (Nov 9) and the US dollar extended last week’s decline, with markets continuing to show a pattern favorable for risk-taking in the wake of President-elect Joe Biden’s assumed victory.

S&P 500 futures were up 1 per cent in early trading, building on the strongest week since April for the US equities gauge, as Biden prepared to launch his transition effort on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.2 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index surged 1.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index opened up 0.9 per cent.

Biden, in his victory speech over the weekend, promised swift action against the pandemic and an orderly transfer of power following the election.

By being declared winner in Pennsylvania, Biden passed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency and media networks at the weekend declared him victorious. President Donald Trump is weighing legal challenges and has so far refused to concede.

"The most likely outcome is that Democrats will retain control of the House with Republicans retaining the Senate. This is likely to mean Biden's proposed tax hikes won't pass the Senate but that there will still be some extra fiscal stimulus and that trade wars will be toned down," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors.

With global equities are coming off their best week since April - they rose more than 7 per cent - investor focus will likely return to the global economic recovery. That remains under threat from the resurgent coronavirus, with worldwide cases of Covid-19 surpassing 50 million.

The US has reported more than 126,000 new infections for the third consecutive day. Total US cases neared 10 million with no slowdown in sight. A protest against virus-related restrictions in Leipzig, Germany, ended in violence.

A fiscal stimulus plan is still possible despite a divided government, analysts said, though a larger package is less likely. That puts the spotlight on the US Federal Reserve to do more to bolster the world's largest economy.

As a result, the US dollar has weakened in recent days while growth proxies such as the Australian dollar have rallied with the Biden presidency seen less likely to be confrontational on trade.

The dollar was a shade weaker against the Japanese yen at 103.25, after slipping about 1.3 per cent last week.

The Aussie was up 0.3 per cent, having jumped 3.3 per cent last week.

Investor focus will also be on sterling and the euro this week with UK-EU trade negotiations coming to a head with the EU summit on Nov 15.

Later in the day, the Bank of England chief economist will give a speech on 'The economic impact of coronavirus and long term implications for the UK'.

The euro, which climbed 1.9 per cent last week, was a shade higher on Monday at US$1.1887. Sterling was a shade weaker at US$1.3146.

That left the dollar index off 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices ticked up a bit after losses on Friday but stayed below US$40 a barrel as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about lacklustre demand.

Gold climbed, with spot prices up 0.36 per cent at US$1,958.7 an ounce.