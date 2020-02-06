Asia shares surge after another US rally shrugging off coronavirus fears; STI opens up 0.6%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - Asian stocks rose strongly on Thursday (Feb 6), a day after US S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data and as investors speculated the fallout from the coronavirus could be contained.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 per cent while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.6 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.3 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading up 19.04 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,219.17 five minutes after the opening bell.

A third straight day of gains on Wall Street on Wednesday raised stocks to a record, as investors took comfort in signs that the American economy was on solid footing despite risks tied to the spread of the coronavirus both inside and outside China.

Risk sentiment was lifted after a string of reports on possible vaccines for the virus, but the World Health Organization later said there are no proven therapeutics. On the data front: US firms added more jobs than forecast in January and business activity firmed in the services sector. Crude oil remained higher amid prospects for OPEC+ output cuts.

Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 per cent to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent to 9,508.68, also a record high.

The new high is the latest show of resilience from a US market that over the past month has shrugged off the threat of war with Iran, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and, most recently, the outbreak of a fast-spreading virus that has upended one of the world's largest economies.

Worried that efforts to contain the virus would dampen growth in China and elsewhere, traders had battered stock prices last week. But this week, some of the panic seems to have dissipated and shares in the United States and overseas have mostly rallied.

Related Story Coronavirus: Get latest updates

Related Story Interactive: Places impacted by the coronavirus so far

"It's fear versus greed," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Last week was fear, and this week is greed."

"Companies are going to continue to struggle in the short term" with disruptions and forgone business due to the virus, said Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone Group. But China's moves in recent days to reopen markets and inject stimulus "gave global investors a degree of confidence that the Chinese policy makers had at least taken the worst-case scenario off the table."

Meantime, the Senate acquitted US President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.