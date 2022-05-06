Asia shares rise in early trading, US dollar falls after Fed rules out bigger rate hikes

HONG KONG • Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains yesterday after the US central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared, lifting investor sentiment and sending the US dollar lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 per cent when markets opened, although trading was thin with Japanese and South Korean markets closed for public holidays.

The Straits Times Index was up at the open but fell 0.17 per cent to close the day at 3,343.57 points. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.82 per cent.

Crude prices, meanwhile, shot up as the European Union spelt out some details of its plan to ban the use of Russian oil, heightening concerns about supply.

Early moves in Asia followed a US rally overnight where the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced.

"Markets appeared to breathe a sigh of relief following the Federal Reserve's 50 basis-point hike and Fed chairman Jerome Powell's comment that a 75 basis-point isn't something it is currently considering," said ANZ analysts.

In Asia, the focus shifted to Chinese markets, which returned from a three-day break yesterday with investors watching closely to see if tech-led gains made just before the break would hold.

Chinese names rallied after Beijing signalled an easing of its crackdown on the once-freewheeling tech sector and pledged policy support for the world's second-largest economy.

This week, Hong Kong stocks have edged lower while the offshore Chinese renminbi has been volatile, though still stronger than it was last week.

With the US Federal Reserve raising its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, Mr Powell said policymakers were ready to approve half-percentage-point rate hikes at their June-July meetings.

However, Mr Powell also said the Fed was not "actively considering" a 75 basis-point rate hike, tempering some market expectations of an aggressive tightening path.

That sent the US dollar lower, where it stayed in early Asia trading.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was at 102.56, having been as firm as 103.63 on Wednesday.

US Treasuries were not trading because of a holiday in Japan but also fell. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 2.9402 per cent, down from just over 3 per cent.

Oil extended gains after the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, spelt out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil. US crude futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$108.36 a barrel, and Brent rose 0.6 per cent to US$110.80.

