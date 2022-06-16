Asia shares rise after Fed chief says big rate hikes are rare; STI up 1.1%

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks and US equity futures climbed on Thursday (June 16) after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said super-sized interest rate hikes will be rare following the central bank's biggest increase in borrowing costs since 1994.

Japan's Nikkei index increased 1.4 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index rose 1.3 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.1 per cent at 10.57am local time.

United States Treasury yields tumbled in the Wall Street session as traders pared bets on Fed tightening next month - no longer fully pricing in a three-quarter-point move. But the notes reversed a chunk of that shift on Thursday in Asia, taking the two-year yield back to 3.3 per cent.

The Fed raised rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, stepping up the fight against inflation. Mr Powell signalled another big hike in July but added that "today's 75-basis point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common". This leans against the risk of a string of jumbo moves.

A US dollar gauge rose and the yen slipped. Cryptocurrencies - emblematic of recent market stress due to tightening financial conditions - advanced.

Wednesday's decision took the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. Officials projected 3.4 per cent by year end and 3.8 per cent by the end of 2023. The Fed also reiterated that it would shrink its balance sheet by US$47.5 billion (S$66 billion) a month - a move that took effect on June 1 - stepping up to US$95 billion in September.

"Seventy-five basis points is a solid showing that will, all else being equal, serve to improve Fed credibility and leave monetary policy slightly less behind the inflationary curve," BMO Capital Markets strategists Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen wrote in a note. "The response in risk assets will ultimately define the extent to which the Fed will be able to normalise monetary policy."

Recession fears

Whether the rebound in stocks and bonds is anything more than temporary is in doubt. Fears of an environment of sharply slower economic growth, elevated price pressures and rising rates continue to shadow markets. An unexpected first-quarter contraction in New Zealand's economy underlined worries about recession risks in a range of nations.

From last Friday till Tuesday, US Treasury yields surged in one of the biggest sell-offs in decades and global equities fell into a bear market.

"The volatility in bond markets is definitely not over," Ms Jasmin Argyrou, director and portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. "The likelihood is that policy rates in the US may need to go to a more restrictive stance than even the market is pricing in."

In commodity markets, crude oil pushed higher and gold trimmed a rally.