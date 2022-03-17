Asia shares rally on Fed confidence, China tech surge; STI up 1%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks jumped on Thursday (March 17) as Chinese technology shares soared again and traders digested the Federal Reserve's view that the US economy is strong enough to weather the campaign against high inflation now underway.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, rocketed as much as 8.2 per cent following a jump in the previous session that was the biggest since 2008. A gauge on Chinese tech surged 12 per cent, tracking an overnight jump in US-listed peers.

Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.2 per cent when trading began, and was up 1 per cent at 10.15am.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed 2.8 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.6 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.4 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 6.7 per cent at the open, and was up 4.3 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6 per cent.

Chinese equities are witnessing a sudden turnaround after what seemed like a bottomless rout, as Beijing on Wednesday vowed to keep its stock market stable, ease a regulatory crackdown and support property and technology companies. Market watchers are now debating how sustainable this rebound can be, and whether equities have indeed reached a bottom.

Thursday's gains come amid a broad rally in global stocks after the Fed hiked rates as expected and chair Jerome Powell assured that the United States economy will not tip into recession. Mr Powell said the US economy is "very strong" and can handle monetary tightening.

The US dollar climbed, while the yen was around a six-year low.

Oil snapped a three-day drop but remains down more than 10 per cent for the week. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4 per cent to US$96.46 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold was at US$1,932.64 an ounce, up 0.3 per cent.

The key question for markets remains whether the US central bank can tackle the fastest inflation in four decades without triggering a sharp growth slowdown or even a recession. The commodity shock from Russia's war in Ukraine is aggravating price pressures and economic risks.

The Fed wants "financial conditions to tighten," Deutsche Bank's chief international strategist Alan Ruskin said on Bloomberg Television. "The issue there is, can you soft-land this thing? Historically, when the Fed tightens, you do get some hard landing somewhere."

The Fed also said it would begin allowing its US$8.9 trillion (S$12 trillion) balance sheet to shrink at a "coming meeting" without elaborating. The US central bank is among a number from Brazil to Britain that are raising borrowing costs.

After the latest bout of peace talks, a Russian spokesman said a neutral Ukraine with its own army is a possible compromise, while Kyiv said it needs security guarantees. US President Joe Biden said the US would send Ukraine drones and thousands of anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.