Asia shares rally as Russia-Ukraine talks buoy sentiment; STI up 1.8%

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Asian shares surged on Thursday (March 10), tracking Wall Street's gains as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain.

Oil prices also regained some footing, having fallen more than 12 per cent on the previous session as United Arab Emirates pledged to support hiking oil output to ease mayhem in energy markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.6 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei surged 3.4 per cent, while Australian shares were up 1 per cent.

Chinese blue chips rose 2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.8 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.8 per cent at 10.16am local time.

"Comments out of Russia and Ukraine are leading to some hope that compromise is possible," said National Australia Bank head of FX Strategy Ray Attrill in a note on Thursday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey ahead of planned talks on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for what will be the first meeting between the two since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Mr Attrill added that Ukraine's accusation of Russia bombing a hospital in the city of Mariupol and fears of radiation leaks at Ukraine nuclear sites could risk further retaliation from Western nations.

US crude ticked up 1.37 per cent to US$110.19 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 2 per cent to US$113.2 per barrel.

European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal, a draft declaration showed on Thursday, as the bloc seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian sources of energy.

The United States banned oil and gas imports from Russia on Tuesday, while Britain said it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Higher energy prices will reinforce expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week to tame runaway inflation.

Data due later on Thursday is expected to show US consumer inflation racing at a 7.9 per cent annualised clip, according to a Reuters poll.