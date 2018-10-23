Asia markets resume downward spiral as geopolitical fears set in; STI down 0.9%

HONG KONG (AFP) - Asian markets mostly fell sharply on Tuesday (Oct 23) as geopolitical risks pile up, from US tensions with Russia and Saudi Arabia, to trade issues and Italy's budget stand-off with the European Union.

Shanghai and Hong Kong saw deep losses, having soared over the previous two trading days after China's top brass issued coordinated statements of support for the country's markets and officials unveiled tax cut plans.

The gains had provided some much-needed support to Asia but investors reverted to selling on Tuesday, with nerves tested further after Donald Trump's warning that he will pull out of a nuclear treaty with Russia and bolster America's arsenal.

"Global financial markets continue to struggle to rally as various geopolitical concerns weigh on investor confidence," Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia, said.

He added that with regards to China, dealers "will be very keen to see if they can maintain the stellar run that they've experienced over the last couple of days," he said.

"With the rest of the world looking much more pessimistic in the current environment there could be a firm correction on the cards."

Bank of America is already calling time on China stock rally HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Don't get too excited by the steepest rally in Chinese stocks since 2016, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The Shanghai Composite Index's two-day gain is a sentiment-driven, short-term rebound that is unlikely to be sustained, said David Cui, BofAML's head of China equity strategy who predicted China's 2015 equities crash. Deep-pocketed state funds have been absent from the market, and their participation would be a last resort only if things get worse, he added, without giving specific index targets. "If confidence in the market is lost and it declines sharply on consecutive days in huge volumes, the government may be forced to directly intervene," said Cui. "We cannot rule out such a scenario because the sentiment is jittery and fundamentals are still deteriorating. Direct purchases would be the government's last resort as it prefers a more market driven approach." Chinese authorities have a long history of stepping in to support equities via the so-called "national team" of state funds. Events of national importance, or periods of extreme volatility, are typically times when the hand of the state is seen. But rather than the across-the-board purchases seen in efforts led by the central government in the wake of a US$5 trillion sell-off in 2015, this time around aid appears to be channeled to specific companies in need of liquidity support. Despite shares enjoying a two-day rally after top officials moved to shore up the economy and offer support to the struggling private sector, the Shanghai Composite remains one of the world's worst performers after a sell-off compounded by stock-pledge risks. With more than US$600 billion of Chinese shares lodged as collateral for loans, the worry is that falling stock prices would trigger a downward spiral of forced selling. This can trigger systemic risk through contagion, said Cui. Singapore-traded futures on the FTSE China A50 Index slipped 0.4 per cent in their overnight session as a rally in US equities faded. China's central bank announced on Monday a plan to support bond financing by private firms, while the Securities Association of China said eleven securities firms agreed to invest a combined 21 billion yuan (S$4.17 billion) for an asset management plan designed to ease share-pledge risks of listed companies with sound prospects. While Cui called China's 2015 peak three months before it happened, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has yet to see the 20 per cent drop he predicted in July. The gauge is down 1.1 per cent since that forecast. When China's stock market bubble burst in 2015, the national team bought into index heavyweights such as state-owned banks and energy companies. This time around smaller private enterprises are pressuring the market, but it's harder for the government to justify buying companies considered riskier with public funds, Cui said. Private companies are higher risk because collateral requirements by lenders make it more difficult for them to obtain funds, compared with state-owned enterprises that are seen as offering an implicit guarantee of repayment, said Cui. "Given the high leverage in the stock market and the uncertain outlook, I'm wary of the market dynamics," he said. "Moral suasion only works in the short term."

In early trade Shanghai slipped 0.9 per cent, having jumped more than six per cent since Thursday's close, while Hong Kong fell 1.5 per cent.

Tokyo plunged 2.2 per cent by the break, Sydney fell 0.8 per cent and Seoul dived almost two per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 27.95 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,050.11 as of 11am.

Wellington and Taipei each shed more than one per cent while Manila was also in negative territory.

Asia was given a tepid lead from Wall Street, where traders are turning their attention to next month's midterm elections, which could turn control of Congress over to the Democrats.

With the polls in mind, Trump has been on a tour of the country, ramping up his nationalistic rhetoric.

On Monday he said he is ready to add to America's nuclear stockpiles after announcing he will pull the nation out of a decades-old agreement with Moscow.

There is also growing unease about Italy's row with the EU over its purse-busting budget, which Brussels said breaks the bloc's financial rules.

The populist government in Rome has refused to back down and cut its spending promises despite warnings about the country's economic outlook. The standoff comes as officials struggle to hammer out a Brexit agreement with a deadline for Britain to leave the EU in sight.

Pressure is also growing on Saudi Arabia after it admitted that a journalist critical of Riyadh had been killed at its Istanbul consulate.

The flight to safety sent the dollar rallying against most higher-yielding currencies, with South Korea's won down 0.6 per cent, the Australian dollar off 0.5 per cent and the Mexican peso 0.7 per cent off. However, the yen, a go-to unit in times of uncertainty climbed against the greenback.

"Risk aversion continues to permeate every pocket of the markets," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.