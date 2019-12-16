Asia markets mixed as investors welcome US-China trade deal but cautiously await details

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Asian share markets opened mixed on Monday (Dec 16) as investors cheered an announced trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend although jubilation was capped by prevailing scepticism about the deal.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Sunday said a deal was "totally done", notwithstanding some needed revisions, and would nearly double US exports to China over the next two years.

That helped push the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which had touched its highest level since April 24 on Friday, up 0.21 per cent.

Australian shares jumped, adding 1.23 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.01 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 pulled back 0.21 per cent after a strong rally on Friday that pushed the index to a 14-month high.

The small drop in Toyo and Seoul also reflected continued investor trepidation over the specifics of the trade deal.

"The announcement is a step in the right direction for the two nations, but does not completely reduce the chances of trade disputes between the two nations in the year," ANZ analysts said in a morning note.

The "phase one" agreement came ahead of the deadline on Sunday for a new round of US tariffs on almost US$160 billion of Chinese imports. The 17-month-old trade dispute has roiled financial markets and taken a toll on world economic growth.

US shares had struck a cautious note on Friday, paring intial gains to end barely higher as weary investors await signs of a concrete deal.

However, the news of a deal was still enough to send the S&P 500 inching up 0.01 per cent to another record closing of 3,168.8. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 per cent to end at 8,734.88, also a record, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 per cent to 28,135.38.

US Treasury yields moved higher on Monday, reflecting the positive mood. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.8365 per cent compared with its US close of 1.821 per cent on Friday and the two-year yield touched 1.616 per cent compared with a US close of 1.604 per cent.

The US dollar rose 0.05 per cent against the yen to 109.403 and the euro was slightly higher at US$1.1123. Sterling, which jumped last week after the UK general election produced a strong Conservative majority, notched up 0.23 per cent to US$1.3356.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down at 97.140.

Oil prices, which had risen on Friday following the deal, cooled in early Asian trade on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.38 per cent at US$59.84 per barrel.

Spot gold prices fell 0.1 per cent, with the precious medal trading hands at US$1,473.88 per ounce.