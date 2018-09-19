Asia markets largely shrug off tariffs threat

US President Donald Trump raised a ruckus by thumping China with another round of tariffs, but most Asian markets merely yawned by the closing bell yesterday.

Singapore stocks edged down slightly, with the Straits Times Index (STI) retreating 2.06 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 3,139.34.

The benchmark index, however, did reach an intra-day low of 3,110.79 in early morning trade. This came on the back of news that Mr Trump had ratcheted up the pressure on China, slapping new tariffs on US$200 billion (S$274 billion) worth of Chinese imports, along with a threat to impose further tariffs should China retaliate.

In response, China announced late yesterday that it will impose tariffs on about US$60 billion of US goods.

On the local bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 219 to 168, after about 1.43 billion shares worth $905.9 million changed hands yesterday, versus a turnover of 1.83 billion shares worth $712.2 million on Monday.

Exploration and production oil company Rex International rose 4.6 per cent, or 0.5 cent, to close at 11.4 cents apiece. Some 101.4 million shares exchanged hands, making it the most actively traded counter by volume on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for the day. The SGX pointed out yesterday that Rex International has been a front runner in oil and gas plays recently.

That said, UOB Kay Hian has issued a "neutral" rating on the counter, though it noticed that the stock's price has more than doubled since its price spike on Aug 28. "While interest in the stock has been substantial recently, the RSI (relative strength index) is currently trading in the overbought region in both the daily and the weekly," the brokerage said.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which rose almost 1 per cent to close at $1.03, and AusGroup which lost 10.9 per cent to $0.041.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets largely shrugged off Washington's new tariffs to deliver gains. Even the Chinese markets which saw an early selloff during the day rallied higher to make up for lost ground.

Overall, market observers agree that Mr Trump's announcement did not cause a severe ripple effect on Asian markets for the day.

UOB highlighted in a strategy note yesterday that it believes current US-China trade tensions "will not worsen to a point of no return", with analysts expecting the full impact of the trade measures to be felt more substantially only next year.